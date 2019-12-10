Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Picks up helper in overtime loss
Compher produced an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.
Compher helped out on Ryan Graves' opening tally in the first period. The 24-year-old forward has managed a solid campaign with 16 points and 42 shots on goal in 27 appearances in 2019-20.
