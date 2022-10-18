Compher produced an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Compher has opened the season as the Avalanche's third-line center, and it's limited his offense. The assist was his first point of the year to go with three shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in three contests. The 27-year-old had a career year with 33 points in 70 games in 2021-22, but a lack of power-play time this year will likely have a negative impact on his ability to repeat that effort.