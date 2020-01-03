Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Piles on with PPG
Compher netted a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.
Compher's tally gave the Avalanche a 6-2 lead in the third period. It was just the fifth goal of the season for the 24-year-old, who now has 21 points and 57 shots on goal through 38 games. He has produced four points in his last five games, perhaps as a sign of a potential boost in offense in the near future.
