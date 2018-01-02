Compher (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Not much of a surprise here, as Compher's injury is projected to keep him out for at least the minimum length of an IR stay and this will allow the Avalanche more flexibility with their roster during the length of his absence. Look for Tyson Jost to take on a more expanded role down the middle with Compher on the shelf.

