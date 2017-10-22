Compher (finger) was designated to the injured reserve by Colorado on Sunday.

Although this roster move has been foreshadowed since Compher was taken out of Thursday's game with a broken thumb, we still don't have a clear timetable for his return. The 22-year-old was playing well too in his sophomore season notching four points in eight games, and will likely reprise his role of centering the third line when he recovers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories