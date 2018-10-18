Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Placed on IR
Compher (head) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Since Compher's placement on injured reserve is retroactive to Oct. 13 (his last in-game appearance), the third-year pivot will not have to wait the standard seven days in order to be eligible for his return. However since it's a head injury that Compher's dealing with, it would be surprising if he returns anytime soon.
