Compher scored a goal and registered an assist in a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Compher's marker came at 17:28 of the first period and narrowed Toronto's lead to 2-1. He has seven goals and 21 points in 35 games in 2022-23. Compher extended his scoring streak to four contests, and he has three goals and six points over that span.
