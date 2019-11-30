Compher scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Nathan MacKinnon tipped home his shot just 59 seconds into the game, then returned the favor and set Compher up for his third goal of the year midway through the second period for the Avs' final tally of the afternoon. The 24-year-old still isn't a consistent producer, but he's on pace for a career season with 14 points through 22 games.