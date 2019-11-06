Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Pots first goal since opening night
Compher scored a goal on three shots in a 4-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
Compher overpowered Dallas netminder Ben Bishop with a wrist shot in the final minute of the first period to make it a 2-1 game. The 24-year-old had been mired in a 10-game goal drought and had not found the net since the season opener. Compher had 16 goals in 66 games last night and has the ability to push for 20 if he can stay healthy and avoid another lengthy slump.
