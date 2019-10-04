Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Pots goal Thursday
Compher scored a goal on his only shot and posted a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Compher's goal came midway through the second period, restoring the Avalanche's lead at 3-2. The center posted 32 points in 66 games last season, and if he can play a full campaign, he could challenge the 40-point plateau this year.
