Compher scored a goal on his only shot and posted a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Compher's goal came midway through the second period, restoring the Avalanche's lead at 3-2. The center posted 32 points in 66 games last season, and if he can play a full campaign, he could challenge the 40-point plateau this year.

