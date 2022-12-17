Compher skated on the first line during Friday's practice, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Compher stepped up his production while Colorado navigated several injuries to its forwards. He has three goals and five assists while averaging 23:05 TOI over the last eight games. He's also been good at the dot, winning nearly 55 percent of his draws, including 71 percent in Thursday's loss to the Sabres. With some of the injured personnel returning to the ice, it looks like head coach Jared Bednar is looking to fill out the scoring among the top two lines. As such, Valeri Nichushkin slipped down to the second line at practice, leaving Compher to skate with Finnish wingers Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen.