Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Practices Tuesday following precautionary absence
Compher (undisclosed) rejoined his teammates at practice Tuesday, The Denver Post reports. He skipped Sunday's preseason finale against the Wild for precautionary reasons.
Given the precautionary nature of Compher's absence, it appears he's ready to rock ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Wild. He notched 23 points over 69 contests for the Avalanche a season ago and could see similar production and possibly some improvement if he remains healthy for all of 2018-19.
