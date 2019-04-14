Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Produces equalizing goal
Compher scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.
After a career year with 32 points in 66 outings in the regular season, Compher got on the board in the playoffs. The tally snapped an eight-game drought for the winger.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Rings home goal•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Huge night in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Speeds for breakaway goal•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Goal drought reaches 12 games•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Clicks on man advantage•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Flips advantage on penalty kill•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...