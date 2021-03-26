Compher scored a goal, provided an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Compher's unassisted goal at 9:15 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He also set up a Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tally in the third. Compher has faced competition for his spot in the lineup, but he has three points in his last two outings. The 25-year-old is up to seven points, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 24 contests.