Compher scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Compher has an assist in three straight games, and he added a goal for the first time in five contests. The 27-year-old forward has seen his scoring pace drop noticeably in March -- he has six points through 12 outings this month. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 47 points, 135 shots, 74 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 70 appearances.