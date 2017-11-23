Compher has a single goal through six games since returning from a thumb injury Nov. 10.

Compher has two goals, five points and 26 shots while averaging 14:50 of ice time per outing (1:00 with the man advantage) through 14 games this season. While it's modest production, the 22-year-old winger owns the offensive upside to take advantage of his current top-six role and power-play time. It's probably still best to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy setups, though.