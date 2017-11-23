Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Quiet since returning from injury
Compher has a single goal through six games since returning from a thumb injury Nov. 10.
Compher has two goals, five points and 26 shots while averaging 14:50 of ice time per outing (1:00 with the man advantage) through 14 games this season. While it's modest production, the 22-year-old winger owns the offensive upside to take advantage of his current top-six role and power-play time. It's probably still best to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy setups, though.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Will suit up Friday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Shows up for practice•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Hopeful to return this weekend•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Suffers broken thumb Thursday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Diagnosed with hand injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...