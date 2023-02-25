Compher scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Compher has multiple points in each of his last three outings, picking up two goals and six assists with a plus-7 rating in that span. The 27-year-old has benefited from a small change to the Avalanche's top six, which has seen him partnered with Mikko Rantanen on the second line. Compher has a career-best 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers), with 111 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 56 contests overall.