Compher scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot over 19:45 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Compher was in the right spot to pounce on a rebound of a Samuel Girard shot for Colorado's second goal of the first period. The goal, Compher's 10th, snapped a five-game stretch without a tally, but he's been productive offensively while the Avalanche navigate injuries up front. He has 14 points over the last 17 games and stands at 30 points for the season, just three shy of the career-best 33 he had over 70 games last season. He appears to be settled in on the second line and is averaging a career-high 20:16 TOI.