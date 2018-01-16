Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ready to return Thursday
Compher (upper body) will play Thursday night's game against the Sharks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Compher will need to be formally activated from the injured reserve list before he reenters the lineup Thursday, but there's no reason to think that he won't be able to suit up following a five-game absence. The Illinois native had found twine three times in the five games before going down with the injury, so he'll look to pickup where he left off with an Avalanche team that has won seven straight contests.
