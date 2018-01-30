Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ready to roll Tuesday
Compher (illness) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, Avalanche Insider Rick Sadowski reports.
Compher's missed Thursday's game against the Blues due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Colorado's clash with the Canucks. The 22-year-old forward, who's notched eight goals and 15 points in 35 games, will slot into a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating with Alex Kerfoot and Colin Wilson (illness) on the Avalanche's third line.
