Compher produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Compher picked up the secondary helper on Devon Toews' opening tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Compher has just two assists in his last 10 games -- the poor performance has kept him limited to bottom-six duties. He's accumulated only 14 points, 43 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 19 PIM through 45 outings.