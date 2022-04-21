Compher notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Compher has five points in nine games in April, but he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three of those contests. The 27-year-old forward has 16 tallies, 28 points, 93 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 65 outings overall. He'll likely continue to serve in a middle-six role.