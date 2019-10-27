Compher posted an assist with a minus-1 rating and three shots on net in a 5-2 loss against the Ducks on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has five helpers in the last five games but just one goal in eight contests this season. Early this season, Compher is not shooting nearly enough, as he came into Saturday night averaging only one shot per game. At least he got more pucks to the net Friday. He has one goal and five points with a plus-5 rating in eight games this season.