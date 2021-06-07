Compher posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Compher helped out on a Brandon Saad goal in the first period. Their line with Andre Burakovsky had a good showing, but the rest of the Avalanche's offense was smothered by the Golden Knights' defense. Compher has just two points, 12 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through eight playoff games.