Compher (head) is still on injured reserve, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Compher has yet to return to practice with his teammates, so at this point there's no telling when he might be cleared to return to game action. The Avalanche will hope to have him back sooner rather than later, as he enjoyed a hot start to the season before suffering his injury, notching three goals and four points in five games.

