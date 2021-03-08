Compher (upper body) will be sidelined against Arizona on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Compher will miss his second straight contest due to his upper-body issue. In his previous six outings, the 25-year-old center has registered on goal on 12 shots, one assist and two blocks while averaging 15:12 of ice time. Without Compher or Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), the Avs have shuffled up their lines, including moving Mikko Rantanen to the middle of the first line.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Breaks drought with goal•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Logs season-high ice time•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Filling in for MacKinnon•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores on power play•