Compher (upper body) will be sidelined against Arizona on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Compher will miss his second straight contest due to his upper-body issue. In his previous six outings, the 25-year-old center has registered on goal on 12 shots, one assist and two blocks while averaging 15:12 of ice time. Without Compher or Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), the Avs have shuffled up their lines, including moving Mikko Rantanen to the middle of the first line.