Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Rings home goal
Compher rang a shot off the post and in for a goal during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.
The goal was Compher's 15th on the season as he inches closer to the first 20-goal campaign of his NHL career. A huge bump in shooting percentage -- up to 16.1% this year from 9.9 last year -- is driving the 23-year-old's breakout season.
