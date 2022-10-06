Compher (undisclosed) should be a full participant in Saturday's practice, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Compher missed two days of practice earlier in the week, but it appears he won't be sidelined much longer. The 27-year-old figures to play a middle-six role for the Avalanche this year, and if he can get into a couple of practices without setbacks, he should be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener versus the Blackhawks.