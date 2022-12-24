Compher scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators. He added one blocked shot over 24:50 of ice time.
Compher, positioned in front of Jusse Saros, tipped in Artturi Lehkonen's shot from the blue line for the game-tying goal with five minutes left in regulation. The goal snapped a four-game pointless stretch for Compher, who continues to fill as the top-line center with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) sidelined. Compher has four goals and five assists in nine games since Dec. 1, when he was given a larger role due to injuries.
