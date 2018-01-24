Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores in loss to Habs
Compher scored a goal and logged 17:56 of ice time (3:23 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.
The 22-year-old center has now marked the scoresheet in consecutive games and is up to 15 points -- eight goals -- through 35 contests for the campaign. There's potential for improved offensive numbers in the future for Compher, as he was an elite scorer at the University of Michigan and recorded 13 goals and 17 assists through just 41 AHL games last season. However, he's more of a player to watch than scoop up in the majority of fantasy settings at this point of the 2017-18 campaign.
