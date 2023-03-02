Compher netted a goal in the Avalanche's 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.
Compher scored at 9:36 of the second period to reduce the Devils' lead to 5-4. It was his 13th goal and 42nd point in 59 games this season. Compher has three markers and 10 points over his last six outings.
