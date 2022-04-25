Compher scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Compher now has points in three-straight games and five (three goals and two assists) in his last five contests. With his goal on Sunday, the 27-year-old forward now has 30 points on the season with 17 goals and 13 assists while playing primarily a bottom-six role.
