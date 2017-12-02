Compher recorded a goal, three shots and received a minor penalty through 19:02 of ice time (3:58 with the man advantage) during Friday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

The 22-year-old winger has collected a respectable three goals, one assist and 19 shots through his past seven games. Additionally, Compher appears to have solidified a top-six role and power-play time for the foreseeable future. He's still likely off the fantasy radar in most settings, but Compher is definitely a player to keep tabs on. He's just two seasons removed from posting 63 points through 38 games in his final season with the University of Michigan, after all.