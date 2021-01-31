Compher scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Compher's tally was icing on the cake, as he scored the final goal of the contest. It was his first goal and second point in nine appearances this year. Compher has added 10 hits and nine blocked shots while mostly working in a bottom-six role. Most fantasy managers won't need to pay attention to the 25-year-old given his poor scoring rate so far.