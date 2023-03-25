Compher supplies a power-play goal in Colorado's 3-1 win over Arizona on Friday.

Compher extended his scoring streak to four games, and he has two goals and five points in that span. His latest marker was tallied midway through the third period to push Colorado ahead 3-1. It was his 16th goal and 47th point in 70 outings this season. The 27-year-old has already established a new career high in points, and he's just two goals away from matching his personal best in that category.