Compher scored a pair of goals on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

In a game that saw the two teams combine for 14 goals, it's a little surprising Compher was the only player to tally twice. This is his second straight two-goal game as he continues to shake off a slow start to the playoffs. The 27-year-old has four tallies, two assists, 12 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating in 11 postseason outings.