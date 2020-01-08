Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores twice in losing cause
Compher lit the lamp twice in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Despite scoring twice, Compher was a minus-1. This was his first multi-goal game of the campaign and moved him up to 21 points for the year, in 41 games. The 24-year-old has struggled to put the puck in the net this season, evidenced by his sub-10 shooting percentage, but Compher's latest performance is undeniably encouraging.
