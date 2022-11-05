Compher scored a first-period goal during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday in Finland.

Compher, who collected his first point in seven games, took advantage of earning 1:39 of power-play time, converting his first goal in 10 outings. Compher's man-advantage marker gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead at 12:27 of the first period Friday. The 27-year-old forward contributed two shots during the Global Series matchup.