Compher scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Compher was back in a third-line role with the return of Mikko Rantanen (illness). It didn't stop Compher from stretching his point streak to five games (two goals, four helpers) with a second-period tally, but his was the last goal the Avalanche scored. The forward has a career-high 33 points (18 tallies, 15 assists) with 101 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 55 blocked shots through 69 outings this season.