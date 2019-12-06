Compher drew an assist on the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 win against the Canadiens.

Matt Calvert scored a shorthanded goal midway through the second period that gave Colorado a 3-0 lead, with Compher recording the lone assist on what turned out to be the winning goal. The 24-year-old has 15 points in 25 games and needs just 18 more points to set a new career high for points in a season.