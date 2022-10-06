Compher (undisclosed) should be ready when the regular season begins next Wednesday against Chicago, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Compher wore a non-contact sweater during Wednesday's workout, and head coach Jared Bednar was optimistic about his availability next week. The center should fill a middle-six role after pocketing a career-high 18 goals in 2021-22.
