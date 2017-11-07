Compher (thumb) returned to practice Tuesday.

While the American pivot remains on injured reserve, he's on track to be activated this weekend. Known for his fiery playing style and energy down the middle, Compher posted one goal and three assists in eight games before suffering his ailment, and he needs just one more point to match the total from his 21-game debut campaign in 2016-17.

