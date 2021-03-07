Compher (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Avalanche will also be without center Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), so they're running low on centers. Tyson Jost is expected to draw into the top six as a result. Compher will aim to return for Monday's matchup against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Breaks drought with goal•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Logs season-high ice time•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Filling in for MacKinnon•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores on power play•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Elevated to second line•