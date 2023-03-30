Compher notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Compher has two goals and four assists over his last seven games. He set up a Bowen Byram tally shortly after the defenseman exited the box from a first-period penalty. Compher is up to 49 points (16 goals, 33 helpers), 143 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 74 contests overall.