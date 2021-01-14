Compher had a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Compher set up the Avalanche's lone goal of the game, scored by Andre Burakovsky. The 25-year-old Compher topped the 30-point threshold in each of the last two seasons, although a 56-game campaign in 2020-21 could make that a tough feat to repeat. He'll be helped by seeing usage on the second power-play unit, and a deep Avalanche offense could give him deep-league fantasy value even on the third line.