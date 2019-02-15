Compher deposited his 12th goal of the season while shorthanded in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Winger Matt Nieto broke up a play while penalty killing in the second period, springing Compher, who tucked the puck behind Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's left skate. Compher has three points in his last four games, bringing his totals to 12 goals and 23 points in 41 games for the year. Six of his goals have come on special teams (three on the power play, three shorthanded).