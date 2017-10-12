Compher collected an assist during Wednesday's 6-3 win over Boston to extend his point streak to three games.

Compher has played well to start the campaign and appears to have solidified a middle-six role moving forward. The 2013 second-round pick was a prolific scorer at the University of Michigan before turning pro last year. He recorded 13 goals and 30 points through 41 outings with San Antonio in the AHL before a 21-game stint with Colorado to finish the 2016-17 season. Still, while the upside is there to be a reliable fantasy asset, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with the 22-year-old forward in most settings.