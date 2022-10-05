Compher (undisclosed) wore a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Although it's encouraging to see him on the ice in any capacity, at this point it isn't clear if Compher will be available for Colorado's regular-season opener versus the Blackhawks next Wednesday. The 27-year-old pivot notched 18 goals and 33 points through 70 contests last campaign.