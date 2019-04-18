Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Starts comeback with tally
Compher scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 4.
Compher has recorded a point in each of the last three games, with two goals and a helper in that span. Compher has also added seven hits and six shots in four contests in the series, acting as a productive depth scorer.
