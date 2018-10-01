Compher (undisclosed) missed Sunday's game after also being absent from Saturday's practice - no update has been given regarding his status for Thursday's season opener, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Compher, 23, is coming off a 2017-18 campaign that, among other things, saw him finish a minus-29. Suffice to say, that number must improve in 2018-19 if he expects to remain an everyday player. As of now, there have been no details released addressing his absence and we'll likely have to wait until tomorrow before getting an update on his status going forward.